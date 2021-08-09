Mukhi bats for strong deterrence against child trafficking

Video of a poem ‘Okoni Okoni Boli’ by Partha Sarathi Mahanta released

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said that child trafficking is a social menace which hinders a nation’s progress and therefore advocated for strict deterrence against child trafficking.

Releasing a video of a poem ‘Okoni Okoni Boli’ written by Partha Sarathi Mahanta at a programme organised at Raj Bhavan here, Mukhi said that to address the problem of child trafficking, village level child protection committees should be established and child protection mechanism should be strengthened across the state.

Mukhi advocated for a sound rehabilitation system along with assiduous law enforcement and police vigilance. Prof. Mukhi also said that prosecution of those accused of child trafficking should be done on a fast track basis to put a spanner on the malice of child trafficking.

“Children constitute an extremely important segment of our Nation. Therefore, it becomes pertinent to take special care for their protection,” he said. “It is important for all stakeholders ranging from the government, non-government to private sector to fulfill their responsibilities towards the children,” Mukhi added.

The Governor also said, “We all know that today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders. However, many times because of some reasons, childhood, which is the formative period of everybody’s life, is ruined. Assam has 41 per cent of its population who are children and it is our prime responsibility to act responsibly and create an environment for their holistic development”. In this context, he, however, hailed the timely intervention of Assam Police in rescuing 40 children of Chirang district from Sikkim very recently. He said that the rescued children were reunited with their parents and the government has taken special steps for the education and upbringing of the rescued children as per the recommendations of the Child Welfare Committees.

Mukhi also lauded the initiative of UTSAH for creating this beautiful video poem. He also thanked Partha Sarathi Mahanta for the thought-provoking poem. He hoped that the message of the poem would help everybody to realise the pains and sufferings of every children and motivate every single individual to fight against the ills of child trafficking and child abuse in the society. The Governor on this occasion also reiterated that, for securing the future of the children every individual of the society should take a pledge and commit themselves to the task of securing a better future for the children.

The First Lady of Assam Prem Mukhi, commissioner of police Guwahati city Harmeet Singh, IGP (Vigilance and AC) Surendra Kumar, secretary home and political Diganta Barah, writer of the poem DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta, commandant 4th APBN Indrani Baruah, deputy commissioner, Kamrup Biswajit Pegu, chief UNIEF Assam Madhulika Jonathan, founder UTSAH Miguel Das Queah along with a host of other dignitaries were present in the occasion.