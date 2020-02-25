Mukhi bats for technical based courses for employability

1st Convocation of Assam Women’s University

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 25: Assam Governor and chancellor of the Assam Women’s University (AWU) Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday asked the university authorities to introduce skill-based courses in varsity curriculum so that the students could be employment enabled.

Addressing the first convocation of AWU as chief guest, Mukhi said that keeping in mind the present scenario in which women were equally contributing to economic growth, the university should concentrate on introducing skill-based employment-oriented courses.

“I believe that without economic independence women’s empowerment would be impossible,” the Governor stressed.

It may be mentioned that AWU is under the directorate of technical education but several post graduate programs in the University are not technical based.

Mukhi further said that the AWU should not be like other universities of the state and instead should be a specialized university for women.

“Maintain the quality of research and education along with incorporating only-women-centric academic courses. The university should also see how other women universities across the country are working,” Mukhi stated.

Pointing out that increasing number of women had become “potential voices” in local, national and international issues, the Governor said that women had made their presence felt in humanitarian action, resilience-building and in protection of human rights.

Mukhi told the students that apart from their academic excellence, they would be judged on how best they could serve society.

Recently the state government by amending the Act by which AWU was established in 2013 in the state Assembly made Governor the Chancellor replacing the chief minister.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address the vice-chancellor of the university, Dr Malinee Goswami, gave an outline of the progress of the institute which started functioning from 2014 with four batches of students passing out from the varsity since 2016.

She said that at present AWU had 15 departments conducting 16 programmes of contemporary knowledge and skills. Dr Goswami said that 13 programmes were Post-Graduate programmes, two Under-Graduate programmes and one diploma. AWU is the only government university in the North East offering a degree in physiotherapy.

The vice-chancellor announced that the university had decided to open M Phil and Ph D programmes in selected subjects from the next academic session.

Out of a total of 580 students who have passed out of AWU, 497 applied for their certificates.