Mukhi launches tirade against illegalities in BTAD

40 lakh saplings to be planted in four districts of BTAD in three months

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 29: After assuming administration of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Governor Jagdish Mukhi Mukhi stressed on pro-active steps to stop illegal tree felling and illegal timber trade and illegal sand mining in the BTAD areas.

Mukhi chaired a high level meeting with forest minister Parimal Shuklabaidya, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, principal secretary (environment and forest) Avinash Joshi, PCCF Territorial AM Singh, administrator of BTC Rajesh Prasad, additional PCCF BTAD Anandya Swargiyari, IGP, BTAD Anurag Agarwal and IGP, SSB, PK Gupta at Raj Bhawan here on Friday.

Mukhi warned the officials of the forest and related department against any kind of illegal tree felling, illegal timber trade, illegal sand mining and illegal encroachment in the forest areas during his rule. The meeting took several important decisions in regard to stopping of the illegal activities.

“Bio-diversity, greenery and the flora are natural gift to the North East and rampantly cutting of the tress creates an imbalance in the nature. Therefore anybody found engaged in the business of illegal tree felling and timber trade will be seriously dealt with,” Mukhi said.

He said that transparency should be maintained at every level and all the system of operation should be computerized on a priority basis immediately. The administrator of BTC, additional PCCF and the forest officials were asked to work it out at the earliest.

Mukhi further emphasized that due to the rampant illegal felling of trees the flora has been destroyed. To restore this, he desired to plant 40 lakh saplings in all the four districts of BTAD in the next three months.

Mukhi said that all the citizens have to plant atleast 5 saplings each and government employees should plant atleast 10 saplings each during this rainy season which could be flowering, fruiting and medicinal plants in areas where they can take care of the saplings for the next six months at least.

BTC administrator and additional PCCF were directed to make detailed action plan and submit at the earliest.

Environment and forest minister Parimal Shuklabaidya assured the Governor of all cooperation and guidance in stopping the illegal tree felling and illegal timber trade and illegal sand mining in the BTAD areas.