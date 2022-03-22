Mukhi Opens ‘Gandhi Panorama 2022’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 21: “Gandhi Panorama 2022 is an innovative and unique medium to send across the philosophy and teachings of Gandhi ji to the younger generation,” said Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, while inaugurating ‘Gandhi Panorama 2022’- an international festival of films on Gandhi ji and his principles in KBR auditorium, Cotton University here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Gandhi Panorama 2022 is a fitting tribute to Bapuji which will certainly help the coming generations to realise the dream of Gandhiji to make the nation an ideal place to seek truth, justice and benevolence. Prof. Mukhi said that Bapuji possessed very lofty personality traits who believed in simple living based on the minimal needs of life. Maybe that’s why he often said – “My life is my message.” His multifarious and dynamic personality was based on truth. Non–violence was another innate element of the remarkable legacy of Bapuji, Prof. Mukhi added.

The Governor in his speech also referred to many films like ‘The making of Gandhi’, ‘He Ram’, ‘Gandhi My Father’, ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara’. In each of the movies many untouched aspects of Gandhi ji were projected which are useful for the younger generation. He hoped that the film-fest would garner a huge footfall in the coming days and spread the life principles of Bapuji to a wider audience.

It may be noted that Gandhi Panorama is being held in seven locations of the state namely Kamrup Metro, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Nagaon, Cachar and Bongaigaon districts. The festival will feature several cinemas dealing with Gandhi ji and his principles. The film festival has been funded from the Governor’s discretionary fund. A total of 49 Indian and International films on Bapuji will be screened during this film festival.

Vice chancellor of Cotton University Prof. Bhabesh Chandra Goswami, commissioner and secretary to the Governor S.S.Meenakshi Sundaram, chairman of Gandhi Panorama Devendra Khandelwal, deputy commissioner Kamrup (M) Pallav Gopal Jha, faculty members and students of Cotton University were present in the inaugural function.