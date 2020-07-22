Mukhi, Sonowal condole death of MP Guv   

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 21: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon who breathed his last on Tuesday.

In a condolence message, Governor Prof. Mukhi said, “Saddened to learn the death of Lalji Tandon, a veteran politician and administrator who worked tirelessly for the welfare of all. Lalji Tandon as I know him contributed immensely throughout his life with deep commitment and compassion to serve the society”.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also mourned the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

Expressing his grief through a statement, chief minister Sonowal said that the immense contribution made by Lalji Tandon to the social and political life of the country would always remain a source of inspiration for years to come.