Mukhi takes stock of COVID-19 situation in state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 6: Governor Jagdish Mukhi took stock of the coronavirus situation in the state at a meeting held with chief secretary, director general of police and senior officials of different line departments in the durbar hall of Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The Governor underscored the need of constant surveillance and deployment of dedicated men and materials to mitigate the emergent situation arising out of COVID-19.

Mukhi observed that though there were no positive cases of novel coronavirus till March 30, the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz at Delhi reportedly marked the onset of novel coronavirus in the state.

Mukhi appreciated the state machinery for working day in and day out, he said that the need of the hour is to sustain the constant surveillance throughout the state to contain and control the pandemic.

Mukhi also said that COVID-19 is a humanitarian crisis across the globe and said that in the face of this health hazard along with good medical treatment, the health service providers should consciously maintain polite and tolerant demeanour with the people suspected of infection and living either in quarantine or isolation centres in the state.

Chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna informed the Governor that the health and family welfare department along with other departments are taking utmost care to come out of the menace.

On being asked about the tea gardens and the tea workers scattered across the state, the chief secretary also said that through video conferences and through respective district administrations, the government is in constant touch with the tea garden management. Moreover, the government is extending the fruits of all welfare services including free rice, dals, sugar etc to the people living in the tea garden areas.

He also said that that as per the Central Government orders the tea gardens will be operationalized with 50 percent employees by maintaining all norms from the 10th of this month.

Principal secretary (labour welfare) JB Ekka informed that a sum of Rs 1,200 has been released to 1,43,318 beneficiaries who happens to be widows. Further 2 lakh 70 thousand construction workers are also being targeted for various benefits. Steps have been taken for release of all dues and increase wages under MGNREGA as part of the special package announced by the Centre.

Principal secretary (H&FW) Samir Sinha, apprised the Governor of the activities being carried out by the health and family welfare department to deal with the situation arising out of novel coronavirus outbreak in the state. He also said that a website is being launched which will be exclusively a service providing tool where voluntary persons from medical background or from any field can come and get themselves registered in order to provide voluntary services.

The chief secretary informed that adequate stock of rice and dal is there in FCI and more is being stocked and Gaon Panchayat Samabay Samitees have been directed to lift rice and dal for distribution through fair price shop as per government announcements at the rate of 5kg rice and 1 kg dal per family. Additionally, Rs 1,000 would be provided to all the beneficiaries concerned.

Principal secretary (agriculture) Rajesh Prasad informed the Governor that district level committees have been formed for harvesting and procurement especially produce of the rabi crops. The Governor also said that the department should use different Central and state governments’ scheme for the empowerment of the farmers. The principal secretary informed that under Mukhya Mantrir Krishi Sa Sajuli Yojana Rs 2,500 will be transferred to 6 lakh beneficiaries for purchasing farm related equipment and other supportive items and other central and state government schemes will also be provided for the welfare of the farmers. He also said that money has been transferred in the accounts of 1 lakh farmers and rest is on the way.

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta gave a detailed presentation of the activities carried out the Assam Police. He also said that 21 numbers of help line have been set up and in each district nodal team has been constituted for taking care of stray animals. He informed that till now 16,000 requests have been arrived and 9,000 elderly persons have been assisted. He further said that they have established cell for contact tracing under an SP rank officer. The DGP also apprised that his agency is taking strict action against the violators of the lock down including arrest and registration of FIRs just to ensure that the people remain indoors and adhere to the protocol of social distancing.