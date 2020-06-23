Mukhi visits Kokrajhar; holds ‘public durbar’

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 22: Governor Jagdish Mukhi held a “public durbar” in BTC Secretariat here on Monday where he heard public grievances and asked administrative functionaries for their immediate redressal.

In his second visit to Kokrajhar after taking over BTC administration, the Governor heard the problems of people coming from different walks of life including representatives of social, cultural, religious, political, linguistic and student organizations and directed BTC administrator Rajesh Prasad to take steps for their immediate redressal.

Mukhi immediately after taking over the reign of administration of BTC, took special initiatives like holding public durbar in BTAD areas to take fruits of governance to every residents.

He ordered all the DCs in four BTAD districts and SDO(c) to hold public durbar in their respective jurisdiction and take steps for solving the problem.

He asked the administration to initiate every effort to ensure citizen friendly governance in the BTAD by listening to the citizen and taking responsive approach for citizen responsive governance.

Moreover, time-bound governance with time line for each activity has to be ensured with decisiveness and resoluteness in action, Mukhi added.

Moreover, the terms of Village Council Development Committee(VCDC), Central Selection Board and Territorial Constituency Level Co-ordination Committee (TCLCC) are co-terminus and automatically get dissolved with the end of the term of the council. The Governor has received several grievances regarding the misappropriation of the job cards issued under MGNREGA.

He said that the people living within the jurisdictions of VCDC should not suffer and therefore asked the administrator to designate the respective BDOs to take care of people’s welfare that were primarily looked after by the VCDCs. The Governor pointed that as per rules, the job cards should remain in the hands of the beneficiaries and asked administrator to get hold of all the job cards from the VCDC functionaries and hand over the same to them within a week.

Further, 4 out of 9 Municipal Boards whose term was over have been dissolved and their functions shall be looked after by the executive officers.

The Governor asked Kokrajhar DC to prepare a list of all the migrant workers in his district and map their skill sets to employ them in different vocations. He also asked administrator to allot job cards to the migrant workers who have come back to different districts of BTAD areas post COVID-19 induced lockdown.

During his day long stay in Kokrajhar Mukhi made a visit to the Municipal Market and hailed the efforts of the administrator and the principal secretary who under the direction of the Governor initiated ‘I love Kokrajhar’ campaign and shifted the roadside vendors of Kokrajhar main bazaar to the three storied building of bi-weekly Bazaar of Kokrajhar town.

The building was made under Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) with 90 % Central funding. This effort by the administrator and the executive officer of Kokrajhar Municipal Board enabled the roadside vendors to have a permanent place to sell their produce thereby reducing greatly the congestion and unhygienic conditions prevailing in the heart of Kokrajhar town.