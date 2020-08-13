Multi-talented Diwas Phookan joins LDP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Senior political leader and media personality Diwas Phookan on Wednesday joined Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and has been appointed the party’s state general secretary (elections) and spokesperson. He was welcomed to the party in the course of a press conference addressed by LDP state president Guna Gogoi and state executive member Shantikam Hazarika.

In the past few months, LDP has been attracting a lot of talent from other parties–with Holiram Terang being the most notable–and Diwas Phookan being the latest.

Diwas Phookan has passed through four major phases: as a student leader, journalist, corporate manager, active politician.

As a student leader, Diwas Phookan was associated with AASU and held the position of Secretary, All Guwahati Students’ Union, from 1985-86; and General Secretary, AASU unit of the Government Law College, from 1986-87.

As a journalist, he worked in various editorial positions at Ajir Asom, Natun Dainik, Sutradhar and Agradoot, while also anchoring news on Doordarshan.

As a corporate manager, Diwas Phookan worked at Indian Tea Association, CAPART, and Barooah & Associates, where his last assignment was as Vice President, HR & Corporate Relations. Currently he’s the CMD of Ace Group Institution which he founded in 2002.

In 2016, Diwas Phookan came into active politics by joining AGP as Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson. He resigned from AGP in March 2019 over the party’s inconsistent stand on the NRC.