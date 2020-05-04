Mumbai Bodo Society urges Assam govt to bring back stranded people

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 3: As many as 2,000 people, including students of various colleges and universities, who have been stranded in various metros of the country due to the nationwide lockdown against the COVID-19 pandemic wanted to return home, Mumbai Bodo Society said in a statement here on Sunday.

The stranded people also include many patients and migrant workers in Mumbai, Pune and Goa.

The statement said the Assam government has already brought back 391 students and parents who have been stranded in Rajasthan the last week.

“There are at least 2,000 to 3,000 people from different parts of Assam, mostly working in various industrial units and studying in many universities in Mumbai. We have requested the state government to arrange to bring them back home,” the statement said.

The Mumbai Bodo Society (The Greater Mumbai Boro Kachari Association), a voluntary organisation registered under the Mumbai charity commissioner, with registration No F8670/2000 has been extending all help and cooperation to the stranded people of the state during the lockdown period.

“We are helping the stranded students, patients, workers in Mumbai, New Mumbai with the help of many NGO and other agencies. We have already submitted a list of more than 1,000 people with identity proof like Aadhaar and voter ID to additional director general of police (ADGP) GP Singh over phone who is also the nodal officer of Assam for stranded people through email assamtransportrelief@gmail.com”, the statement also said.

“A second list of 500 people is being compiled. However, the response from Assam government is yet to come. We have collected the data of the persons who want to go back home as per the new guidelines of the ministry of home affairs (MHA),” it said.

“There are more than 200 people from Tezpur, Dibrugarh (300), Gohpur (200), Goalpara (200), Udalguri (200), Kokrajhar (200). The society has urged the state government for making early arrangements to bring back the stranded people to the state in coordination with the Maharashtra government and the Union government,” it also said.

“We have requested the Assam government to arrange train from Mumbai to Assam so that these stranded people can go back home safely. The students want to go back home because all colleges and universities are shut and online classes are being conducted. The railways has since early this week started special trains from Mumbai, Basik to MP, UP, Bihar, Odisha to transport stranded people in Maharashtra in close coordination with the MHA,” it added.