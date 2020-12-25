Musical event on Khatushyamji held

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 25: Sawariya Bhakt Mandal, Hojai put up a day long religious programme at JK Kedia Smriti Bhawan in Hojai on Friday. The event was to celebrate the glory of Khatushyamji alias Barbarika grandson of Bhima (second of the Pandava brothers) and the son of Ghatotkacha, on the auspicious occasion of Mokshada Ekadashi, also known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi, which falls on the 11th lunar day of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Margashirsha/Agrahayana (December-January).

One of the profound devotees of Lord Shyam, Anil Jani from Meerut graced the occasion. Jani chanted the story of Lord Shyam in a musical way and engaged the devotees with his mellifluous voice. The devotees from Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Lanka, Jamunamukh, Doboka, Kahtathuli areas marked the religious event to soak in the divine love for their Lord. Talking to HT Correspondent, Lalit Bora, Member of Sawariya Bhakt Mandal said, “With the blessings of Lord Shyam this day long programme has been organised.” The programme was organised with the help of Paduka Seva Samity, Hojai.