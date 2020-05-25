Muslims celebrate Eid under lockdown

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIPHU/ KOKRAJHAR, May 25: Muslims across the state celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, a normally festive holiday, spoilt by stay-at-home orders and fears of fresh coronavirus outbreaks.

In Kokrajhar, former BTC chief and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president took prayer at the end of Ramadan at Kokrajhar Jame Masjid on the occasion. Mohilary was accompanied by former BTC executive member Doneswar Goyary.

In Karbi Anglong, Eid-ul-fitr namaj was cancelled at Dharamnala masjid, in order to avoid crowd.

Assistant professor, Thongnokbe College, Dokmoka, Dr. Lutfur Rahman Chaudhury, a resident of Dharanmala, here told The Hills Times that due to the lockdown and following the social distancing Eid prayer at the masjid was cancelled.

Due to nationwide lockdown in view of COVID-19 pandemic and following the social distancing norms mass gathering for special Eid prayer at masjid was cancelled on Monday. In order to prevent worshippers from entering inside the masjid, the entrance gate was kept locked from outside. Only the Imam and his assistant read the Holy Scripture and offered prayers. We all held our Eid prayers at home.

During Eid prayers at home we prayed for our nation and people to get healed from the dreaded COVID-19 worldwide. We also prayed for the stranded people who could not reach their homes and the sick. We also prayed so that normal lives come back so that people can resume their work and children can start going to schools,” Dr. Chaudhury said.

On the other hand, there was hurried buying of fruits and vegetables from market for Eid celebration at home.

This Eid the children are missing out on new clothes. Due to the continuous lockdown and without work many of the parents could not effort new dresses for the children this Eid.

A wage earner said, “Due to the continued lockdown and I have no work for a couple of weeks. I could not afford new dresses for my children.”