Myanmar hands over 22 NE rebels to India

Self-styled home secretary of NDFB (S) Rajen Daimary too handed over

HT Correspondent

NEW DELHI/ IMPHAL, May 15: The Myanmar army on Friday handed over to India 22 insurgents from the Northeast, including self-styled home secretary of NDFB (S) Rajen Daimary, in a clandestine operation monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The insurgents were brought to India on a special aircraft and handed over to police forces in Manipur and Assam where they are wanted, official sources said.

This is considered an “unprecedented diplomatic success” led by Doval who was carrying out deliberations with the Myanmar military resulting in the first such handover of insurgents by India’s eastern neighbour, they said.

It is also a sign of deepening diplomatic and military ties between the two countries, they said.

Ten of these insurgents are wanted in Manipur while the rest are wanted in Assam, they said.

The police will take care of all health protocols including quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, they said.

It is for the first time that the neighbouring country has acted on India’s request to hand over leaders of the Northeast insurgent groups.

Before heading to Guwahati, the plane will first make a stopover in Imphal. The insurgents would likely to be handed over to the local police in the two states.

12 of the 22 insurgents are linked to four insurgent groups in Manipur – UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL and PLA and the remaining 10 are linked to Assam groups NDFB (S) and KLO.

Among the deported by Myanmar are some long-wanted senior insurgent leaders including NDFB (S) “home secretary” Rajen Daimary, UNLF “captain” Sanatomba Ningthoujam, Lt Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK (Pro).

12 of the 22 insurgents are linked to four insurgent groups in Manipur. They are United National Liberation Front (UNLF), People Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Pro (PREPAK-Pro), Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Rajen Daimary @ Rebgon, home secy (NDFB-S), Capt Sansuma Basumatary @ Sarontsai (NDFB-S), Gagaram Basumatary @ Capt. Gamsha (NDFB-S), Surju Brahmo @ Brammo SwrjiSula (NDFB-S), Sukuram Brahma (NDFB-S),

Shanker Deb Barman @ Silukar @ Siluksh (KLO), Bhajan Barman @ Tiger Koch (KLO), Bishu Roy @ Bishwa Singha Koch (KLO), Jitendra Roy @ Mangak Koch’ (KLO) and Dhono Roy @ Sgt. Bahadur.

The plane load of insurgents are: Naoba Meitei @ Nganba (UNLF), Masoom @ Sinthoi (UNLF), Balaram Takhellambam @ Loijing (UNLF). Capt Sanatomba @ Ningthoujam @ Manaoba (UNLF), Pratap Meitei @ Naitomnganba (UNLF),

Sanjoy Meitei @ Naocha (UNLF), Ajoy Akoijam @ Uttam (UNLF), Athoi Meitei @ Koiramba (PLA), Kennedy Aribam @ Nongdren (PLA), Lt Pashuram Laishram @ Arjun (PREPAK-Pro). Premananda Meitei @ Harjit (PREPAK-Pro). Santosh Meitei @ Kanta (KYKL),

The remaining 10 are linked to Assam groups such as NDFB (S) and KLO.

Later, they were made COVID-19 tested and results would be known on Saturday, superintendent of RIMS Dr Chongtham Arun told the newsmen at his office on Friday.

Superintend of jail S Kunjakishor said that the arrested rebels were placed at the custody of the Manipur police making them home quarantine under the strict supervision of the state forces for 14 days.

Notably, the 1,640 km long border of Indo-Myanmar has been being sealed since March 9 last as a part of preventive measures against the COVID-19. As of Friday, Myanmar has 181 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 6 deaths.

Special Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Subhash Chandra and the Permanent Secretary of Defence, Republic of Union of Myanmar, Brigadier General Aung Kyaw Hoe exchanged an MoU between India and Myanmar, in the presence of the Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) and Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik and the Commander-In-Chief of Defence Services, Republic of Union of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in New Delhi on July 29 last.