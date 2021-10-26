Myanmar national, one other arrested in Mizoram with heroin

AIZAWL, Oct 25 (PTI): At least two persons, including a Myanmar national, were arrested and over 80 gm of heroin recovered from their possession at different locations in the state, officials said.

The state’s Excise and Narcotics Department said a 39-year-old woman from Myanmar was held during a raid near Zote village in Champhai district on Sunday, and 58.7 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.75 lakh seized.

Another 22 gm of the contraband was recovered from a drug peddler, who was apprehended in Hunthar locality, the officials said.

The two accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they added.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.