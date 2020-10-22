MYM holds body donation drive at SMCH

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Oct 22: Marwari Yuva Manch (MYM) Silchar Branch of Purbottar Prant undertook an initiative of body donation at Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

This was stated at a press release by State President Mohit Nahata on Thursday. The release stated that Prithiviraj Chauhan (70), posthumously donated his body to the Department of Anatomy, SMCH for the purpose of medical education and research in the presence of Dr Pradipta Roy Choudhury on behalf of department of Atanomy, SMCH. He added that his eyes have also been donated to a 10-year old girl. Doctors from SMCH Dr Pradipta Roy Choudhury, and Dr Turlika Sinha appreciated Marwari YuvaManch for the noble gesture.