Mysterious death of woman in Nagaon; FIR lodged

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 23: Sensation prevailed at Nagaon after the mysterious death of a married woman of Chandmari at Nagaon Laokhowa road. According to sources, the deceased woman, Amrita Karmakar who was staying with her child in Guwahati after her husband Biplab Sutradhar went to Bangalore for a private job, suddenly came in contact with one Liton Shaha and built an unauthorized relationship with him. The woman used to visit Nagaon to meet Liton Shaha once or twice in a month. Like other days, she came to Nagaon to meet Liton recently when amidst mysterious circumstances her father Biswanath Karmakar received a call from Nagaon police informing him that she was being admitted in Nagaon civil hospital following an accident. Later she died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, expressing foul play over the death of his daughter, Biswanath Karmakar immediately filed a case against Liton Shaha and stated that his daughter might have been injected with drugs by Shaha. The Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on.