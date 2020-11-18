Naba Kumar Doley reviews ASRLM programmes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: Minister of state for panchayat and rural development, Naba Kumar Doley reviewed the activities undertaken by Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) in a meeting here on Tuesday.

Doley directed to continue the efforts and reach to the community with maximum benefits with simple communication mechanism.

The minister emphasised the need to work with speed and efficiency so that the loss of time due to Covid-19 pandemic situation can be maintained and SHG member leap back to action with more vigour.

Doley also directed ASRLM to publish case studies and good practices in the print and electronic media. He added that the achievement of the rural women should get recognition in the national platform.

Under DDU-GKY Skill training, the minister emphasised that the training centres should be opened at the earliest and placement approaches should be strengthened and new dimension should be explored for self-employment.

The Grants of Revolving Fund, Community Investment Fund and Credit Linkage should reach the community in a targeted approach, he said and added that maximum targets should be covered within the next 3 months.

The minister also distributed free biometric devices to 5 SHG members who have been upgraded to Digi-Pay Sakhis. These free biometric devices have been supported by CSC e-governance services, under the ministry of electronic and information technology.

The meeting was also attended by panchayat commissioner Hemen Das and ASRLM mission director Krishna Baruah.