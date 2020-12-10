Naba Sarania detained for distributing cash in Kokrajhar, released

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 9: With just a day left for second phase of election to 19 seats of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), police have detained Lok Sabh member and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) president Naba Kumar Sarania for allegedly distributing cash in Salakati area of Kokrajhar district on Tuesday night.

Sarania and ten other GSP members were detained by police on Tuesday night on suspicion of cash distribution at Joregaon under Salakati constituency just after ending of campaigning for the elections.

Police in Kokrajhar have rushed to Joregaon area where Sarania and his party members were facing opposition from local people for alleged cash distribution to woo voters around 11.30 pm.

Receiving information from local people, a police team booked Sarania and 10 of his party workers and brought him to Salakati police outpost, later forwarded to Kokrajhar Sadar police station.

“There are allegations of violation of the model code of conduct by the MP. Police have also recovered some cash from his possession. He was released on bail on Wednesday,” Rakesh Raushan, superintendent of police, Kokrajhar, said.

A case has been registered against the 51-year-old MP under section 171C of IPC on charge of undue influence at election.

However, Sarania denied allegation brought against him and said, “There must be a conspiracy behind it. We don’t need to distribute cash. We don’t have fund to distribute.”

“These are false charges. Along with some associates, I had gone to a party worker’s house at Jaregaon in Salekati, after campaigning ended on Tuesday, to have dinner and discuss poll strategy. But some young men arrived there and started attacking our candidate from the area,” Sarania said after he was released on bail on Wednesday morning.

“My security guards tried to chase them away… I was first taken to Salekati police station and then to Kokrajhar. I immediately informed the deputy commissioner of the district about what happened. We have secured bail and are ready to face any probe,” he added.

A former United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) rebel-turned-politician, Sarania had won the Lok Sabha polls as an Independent candidate from Kokrajhar in 2014 and 2019. Recently, he floated Gana Suraksha Party which is contesting 35 of the 40 seats in BTC.