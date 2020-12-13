Naga Council president passes away, Dimapur to remain closed today

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 12: The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry today asked all business establishments in Dimapur town to down their shutters during the funeral service of Nagaland Council Dimpaur president K Ghokheto Chophy on Sunday.

All business houses in Dimapur remained closed for two hours from 1 pm to 3 pm as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Chophy passed away in New Delhi on Saturday evening. He had reportedly undergone a kidney transplant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. Though the transplant was successful, he had suffered some complications after the surgery.

Deputy chief minister Y Patton and various organisations condoled Chophy’s death.

In a condolence message, Patton said the Nagas have suffered a terrible loss in Chophy’s death.

“A thorough gentleman and someone who’d lead from the front, Chophy’s untimely death has shaken and shocked us all,” he said.

Expressing shock at Chophy’s death, the DCCI said he was an active and committed social worker, a trustworthy leader and someone who was always ready to lend a helping hand to others.

In his untimely demise, the citizens of Dimapur, especially the DCCI, have lost a down to earth leader and the vacuum created will be difficult to fill in, DCCI president Akashe Zhimomi said.

The Naga Hoho said it was deeply pained and shocked by the sudden demise of Chophy.

It described him as a resolute leader who sincerely worked for the uplift and welfare of the people.

Condoling Chophy’s death, the Dimapur District Citizens’ Forum said his contributions and services for a good cause, especially for the denizens of Dimapur in particular and the whole society in general, will be greatly missed.