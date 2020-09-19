Naga flag, constitution must for solution: NSCN (I-M)

By: Bhadra Gogoi

DIMAPUR, Sept 18: The NSCN (I-M) on Friday reiterated that the Naga national flag and Yehzabo (constitution) must form a part of the Indo-Naga political solution for the Naga deal to qualify as honourable and acceptable.

The NSCN (I-M) and the Government of India are engaged in talks for last more than 21 years to resolve the Naga issue.

A joint council meeting of the NSCN/GPRN (Government of People’s Republic of Nagalim) held at its central headquarters Hebron also resolved that the Government of India and the NSCN must seek a final agreement based on the historic Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, the ministry of information and publicity of the outfit said.

The meeting deliberated on the historical and political rights of the Naga people and how the Indo-Naga political talks have reached this far.

Convener of the steering committee of the NSCN “Maj” (retd) Hutovi Chishi last week said the Naga solution cannot be brought about at the cost of compromising the historical and political rights of the Nagas.

“We have had bitter and bloody experience with the 16-Point Agreement and Shillong Accord. These are nothing but political flattery to suppress the legitimate Naga political movement.

“The Naga people should not allow such blunders to be repeated under the ongoing Indo-Naga political negotiation,” the NSCN stated.

It said it took five years of intensive discussions that resulted to recognition of the uniqueness of Naga history and situation by the Government of India on July 11, 2002 at Amsterdam.

“This historic declaration is the first ever that the Government of India admitted the Nagas were never part of India at any given point of time and that the Naga issue is not that of law and order but political in nature needing political solution,” the outfit said.

It also marked the basic foothold on which solution to be worked out as two equal partners. The declaration shows that the uniqueness of the issue demands a unique solution in which the sovereign rights of the Nagas are realized, while the security and paramount interest of India is at the same time safeguarded, it stated.

The NSCN said the historic Framework Agreement brought about by the recognition of the unique Naga history and situation is no mean achievement for the Naga people. By signing the agreement under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India had officially acknowledged the historical reality on the basis of which a permanent solution can be arrived at.

The Government of India through the Framework Agreement recognises that sovereignty of India and the Nagas lies with their respective peoples, it added.

Intangki Wildlife Sanctuary

The NSCN dismissed the outcry of the Zeliangrong Baudi (Nagaland) in a press statement on September 17 that its chairman Q. Tuccu claimed Intangki Wildlife Sanctuary as “No man’s land” as absolutely baseless.

At no point of time the NSCN chairman during his consultative meeting with the tribal hohos in Dimapur stated that the Intangki Wildlife Sanctuary is “No man’s land”, the outfit clarified in a statement today. It said such allegation is misleading, unfounded and far from ground reality.

The outfit recalled that during the Gilgal Camp of the National Hoho held from March 27 to April 2, 1996, one of the resolutions adopted was to protect all the reserve forests in Naga areas and preserve them from human exploitation and encroachment.

The Intangki Wildlife Sanctuary is one such forest that attracted the NSCN’s attention for the preservation of wild life, it said. The NSCN said it had stood by this resolution since then and protected the sanctuary from illegal encroachment in the face of many attempts made by people with vested interests.

Social media misuse

The NSCN expressed indignation at the alleged social media misuse to tarnish the image of its Naga army chief Gen Ningkhan Shimray and thereby smudge the organisation’s name.

Such a social media nuisance is being floated on Facebook by resorting to hacking personal Facebook account by certain unscrupulous person and using ICICI Bank from Madhya Pradesh targeting the Naga Army chief and recklessly pestering him to transfer some money, it said in a statement today.

The outfit said this is being done deliberately for the purpose of character assassination as a part of the malicious propaganda against the NSCN.

The truth shall, however, withstand any wave of adulterated social media contents and no hacking shall prevail over the truth, it stated.