Naga miscreants set reserve forest area on fire

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 23: Anti-social elements, reportedly from the Nagaland side, destroyed a forest area in the Tiru Hills Reserve Forest along the Assam Nagaland border under Mariani range of the Jorhat Forest division in the wee hours of Tuesday.

When contacted, the DFO, Jorhat, Nandha Kumar said that after information was received, a team of the department accompanied by local police personnel visited the spot and found that about 100 square metre area consisting of bamboo trees was set on fire.

Kumar said that immediate measures were taken to put out the fire to prevent the spread.

Suspecting it to be an attempt to encroach the land, the DFO said that the incident site was near a place which was earlier encroached a few years ago.

He said that patrolling by the forest team with support from the nearby Border Outpost personnel has been directed to be intensified.

It may be mentioned here that due to the decades old interstate border row, incidents of alleged encroachment from Nagaland side, at times leading to violence has resulted in tension flaring up along the border several times.