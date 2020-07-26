Nagaland: 74-yr old man dies of COVID-19, death toll 4

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 25: Nagaland has reported four deaths because of suspected Covid-19 as of Saturday.

“However, investigation is on and subject to further verification to establish the link with Covid-19 as morbid conditions were present,” health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said in his official Twitter handle.

A 78-year-old patient of Kalibari Road died at the Covid-19 hospital on July 24 while a woman from Assam was found dead at a paid quarantine centre at a hotel here on July 22. Their confirmatory RT-PCR test results arrived on Saturday and they have been confirmed Covid-19 positive, source said.

The elderly man was admitted to the district Covid-19 hospital on July 22 after his sample tested positive in the TrueNat test.

The woman from Assam reportedly checked into the paid quarantine at MP Road in the early hours of July 22. She was found dead around 5 am that day by a medical team in her room, who went there following a distress call.

She was reportedly two pregnant and was unwell when she reached Dimapur.

There was no official confirmation on whether the other two deaths occurred because of Covid-19 at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, 50 new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of the 344 test results received on Saturday.

Among them, 20 are in Mon, 19 in Dimapur, seven in Kohima and four in Mokokchung.

The state’s tally of Covid-19 positive cases now stood at 1,289.