Nagaland adviser passes away due to post-Covid complications 

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 1: Nagaland MLA and adviser to information and public relations, SCERT and village guards Toshi Wungtung passed away in New Delhi on Thursday morning due to post-Covid complications. He was undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital in New Delhi.

He was 56 and is survived by his wife. His mortal remains will be brought to Dimapur on Friday.

Wungtung was elected to the Nagaland Assembly on Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party from Shamator-Chessore Assembly constituency under Tuensang district for the first time in 2018. He advocated environment conservation, promotion of Naga cultural identity and traditions and the Naga political issue.

The Nagaland government will accord a state funeral to him at his residence at Purana Bazar here in the morning of July 3. After the state funeral, his mortal remains will be transported by state helicopter to his native town Shamator for the last rites.

Nagaland governor RN Ravi expressed shock at the demise of Wungtung.

In a condolence message, Ravi said Wungtung worked tirelessly and selflessly for the better future of the youth. He dedicated his life to building a peaceful and prosperous Nagaland, Ravi said.

Ravi described him as a visionary leader whose contributions towards uplift of the relatively less developed people of eastern Nagaland will be remembered for years to come.

“In his demise, the country and the state has lost a promising and dynamic young leader,” he said.

The information and public relations department deeply condoled the untimely demise of Wungtung. The department said he was a visionary leader and a fine gentleman who had a great rapport with it while at work.

“He shall be deeply missed,” it said.

Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family deputy chief minister Y Patton tweeted, “A very sad day for us! My deepest condolences to the friends, family, and supporters of advisor Toshi Wungtung Ji.”

He said Wungtung was a compassionate leader whose farsightedness, kind words and deeds affected numerous lives.