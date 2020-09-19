Nagaland allows partial reopening of schools from Sep 21

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 19: The Nagaland government on Friday issued an order permitting partial reopening of schools for students of standard 9 to 12 on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers in areas outside the containment zones with effect from September 21, subject to strict adherence to SOP to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Skill or entrepreneurship training in national skill training institutes, industrial training institutes, short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of Government of India has also been permitted to open from that day. The order issued by chief secretary Temjen Toy said 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff may be permitted to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work in areas outside the containment zones only, subject to strict adherence to the SOP.

The order further said that skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in national skill training institutes, industrial training institutes, short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of Government of India subject to strict adherence to the SOP. It said the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship and their training providers will also be permitted as per the SOP.