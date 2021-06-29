Nagaland announces ‘unlock 1’ from July 1

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 28: The Nagaland government on Monday announced “Unlock 1” from July 1 to July 10 after the lockdown in the state was imposed on May 14.

Government spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon said the high-powered committee on Covid-19 at a meeting chaired by chief minister Neiphiu Rio took the decision as a way forward after assessing the situation in the state.

During the “unlock 1” period, curfew will be in force from 7 pm to 4 am while government offices will function with 50 percent attendance. The shops will be allowed to open on rotational basis, Kikon said.

Churches, weddings and funeral services will be permitted with a capacity of 50 people during the period.

The schools, colleges and other educational institutions will continue to be closed and the other existing lockdown guidelines will remain the same.

“Conducted HPC meeting over VC. State to roll out the ‘Way Forward for Unlock 1’ in view of the overall #COVID19 situation. While we need to remain cautious, we also need to focus on the economy & ensure successful functioning of all aspects of the state govt. & private sectors,” Rio, who is in Delhi, tweeted.

He urged all the citizens to stay safe and to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at all times.

The Health and Family Welfare Department made a Covid-19 data-based situational presentation and recommended public health measures at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the state recorded six more Covid deaths and 56 fresh positive cases on Monday, taking the death toll to 479 and active cases to 1,397. A total of 175 positive patients also recovered during the day.

There were also 14 non-Covid deaths but with Covid positivity.

The Health and Family Welfare Department said Dimapur reported 17 new cases, Kiphire 1, Kohima 25, Mokokchung 7 and Peren 6.

Among the 175 recoveries, Dimapur registered 72, Kohima 54, Mokokchung 23, Mon 5, Peren 12, Tuensang 2, Wokha 1 and Zunheboto 6.

The total caseload in the state stands at 25,017 while 22,426 people have recovered from the infection so far. Altogether 701 people migrated from the state.