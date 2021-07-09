Nagaland announces ‘Unlock 2’ from July 11 

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 8: The Nagaland government on Thursday announced ‘Unlock 2’ from July 11 to July 17 following incidence of Covid-19 cases declining in the state over the last few weeks. The ‘Unlock one’ in the state which began on July 1 will end on July 10. Government spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon said the high-powered committee on Covid-19 decided to begin unlock 2 from July 11 to July 17 with further relaxations. He said select train service will be allowed with strict SOPs. Kikon said the district task forces will issue the revised SOPs which will be made available on all platforms. He added that the committee also reviewed the preparation for the next wave of the pandemic.