Nagaland COVID-19 tally at 3011

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 10: In another highest single day spike, Nagaland on Monday registered 230 COVID-19 positive cases taking the state’s tally to 3011.

“Out of 828 samples tested, 230 new +ve cases have been reported,” health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

Of the new cases, 104 are in Dimapur, 104 in Kohima, 18 in Mon and four in Zunheboto, Phom said.

Phom said out of the total of 3011 positive cases, 2096 are active, 904 recovered and there are eight deaths.

Till Sunday, Nagaland tested 47,381 samples through the two BSL labs in the state, principal secretary (home) Abhijit Sinha.

In his routine briefing, Sinha said altogether 28,722 samples were sent for testing through RT-PCR till date and results of 26,962 samples have been received. Besides, 18,659 samples have been sent for testing on Truenat.

The total lockdown under Mon district and Mon Sadar sub-division has been lifted on Monday, Mon deputy commissioner Thavaseelan K said.

However, the total lockdown imposed from August 4 to August 10 has been extended for another week from August 11, Thavaseelan said. The public movement will remain strictly prohibited except on medical emergencies during the period, he said.

All business/commercial establishments, shops, except pharmacies, will also remain closed.