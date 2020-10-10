Nagaland COVID-19 tally reaches 6,949

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 10: Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally reached 6,949 with the detection of 61 positive cases on Saturday.

Of the 63 new cases, 43 are in Kohima, 12 in Dimapur, two each in Tuensang and Longleng and one each in Mokokchung and Peren.

In his briefing, principal secretary (home) Abhijit Sinha said out of the 6,949 positive cases, 5,635 people have recovered so far. He said total active cases in the state stood at 1,232 and there have been 12 deaths.

As per the severity of symptoms, 1,173 active cases are asymptomatic, 46 mild, 11 moderate, one case is severe and one is on ventilator.

He said out of the 6,949 positive cases, 3,184 cases are from the armed forces/ police, 1,551 returnees, 1,848 traced contacts and 366 frontline workers.

Sinha said a total of 54,533 samples have been sent for testing through RT-PCR and results of 53,067 samples have been received. Besides, 29,844 samples have been sent for testing on Truenat and results of 29,783 samples have been received. Through Rapid Antigen Test 2,346 samples have been tested, he added.