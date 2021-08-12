Nagaland employees demand DA from Jan 2020

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, Aug 11: The Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Association (CANSSEA) demanded grant of DA/ADA to state government employees with effect from January 1, 2020 to June 30 this year.

In a representation to chief secretary J Alam, the CANSSEA also demanded issuance of an office memorandum for relaxation of qualifying years of service for promotion and revocation and review or modification of earlier office memorandums.

The association called for induction into IAS Cadre through promotion and selection for State Civil Service (SCS) and other services, Rule of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules 1954 vis-à-vis non-SCS.

The CANSSEA leaders called on the chief secretary in his office in Kohima on Wednesday. He assured to look into their demands. Expressing his happiness on meeting the CANSSEA officials, Alam urged them to work hand in hand with the government.

“We can achieve a lot if we work together through mutual understanding,” he said.

Calling the government employees the backbone of the society, Alam said they can do their bit by being present in their places of posting and helping the public whenever needed, especially at the time of crisis.