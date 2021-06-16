Nagaland govt asks healthcare workers to sincerely discharge duty

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 15: The Nagaland health and family welfare department has asked all the healthcare workers in various health units/establishments in the state to sincerely and effectively discharge their job functions and responsibilities for effective management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Principal director of the department Dr Neikhrielie Khimiao issued fresh directives to the healthcare workers in this connection. He cautioned that noncompliance of the directives would be dealt swiftly with disciplinary actions.

Khimiao directed them to timely report requirements of essential medicines and other logistics to prevent stock out and ensure uninterrupted supply.

Asking the healthcare workers not to leave the station without permission from the principal director’s office, the department said no leave is permissible unless on health grounds, duly recommended by the medical board. The department said unauthorised absence of any staff is to be reported to the principal director’s office.

They have been asked to report all cases of influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory illness or any clustering of cases or unusual events.

All the healthcare workers under various health units have also been directed to report to the respective controlling officer as per the provisions of the Epidemic Act 1987 and (Amendment) 2020 in the event of obstruction or hindrance in discharging duties. They are also to report harassment impacting the living or working conditions and preventing them from discharging duties, harm, injury, hurt, intimidation or danger to his/her life besides loss or damage to any property to documents in the custody of, or in relation to him/her.

The department has also asked all the health committees of various health centres and hospital management society of district hospitals to discharge their responsibility as mandated under the Nagaland Communitisation of Public Institutions and Services Act, 2002/Society Bye Laws respectively.

All the health committees/hospital management societies have been directed to look after the overall health needs of the residents under their jurisdiction as well as management of the respective health units. They have also been asked to address any public grievances relating to functioning of the health centres and healthcare services.