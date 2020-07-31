Nagaland govt issues fresh lockdown SOP

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 31: The Nagaland government on Friday issued a single standard operating procedure on lockdown for strict implementation throughout the state with effect from August 1 to August 31.

The state government on Thursday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the wake of surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

In an order, chief secretary Temjen Toy said the inter-state border will continue to remain sealed and any inbound traveller/returnee will be allowed to enter the state only through New Field check gate and Dillai gate in Dimapur.

Other entry points by road include Khuzama in Kohima district, Tsutapela and Watiyongpang in Mokokchung district, Naginimora and Tizit in Mon district as well as Bhandari in Wokha district. All other roads will remain closed including the international border with Myanmar which will also continue to remain closed.

As per the order, all inter-district movement of commercial passenger vehicles is barred except vehicles carrying goods. Taxis and auto rickshaws will be permitted to ply with only limited passengers respectively.

However, movement of passenger buses will continue to be prohibited. Shops and outlets of all categories and departmental stores will be allowed to open as per normal hours. Hawker stalls located in crowded areas and market complexes which offer no scope for enforcing social distancing like Hongkong Market and New Market in Dimapur and BOC Market in Kohima will remain closed except for those shops/outlets dealing with food grains, vegetables, food items, medicines and other essential items.

The order further added that deputy commissioners will identify such areas/market complexes and issue suitable orders in this regard. Other lockdown measures will remain the same as before.

In Kohima, the total lockdown has been extended till August 7 next, the decision to this effect was taken during an emergency meeting of the Kohima district task force on Friday. Kohima deputy commissioner Gregory Thejawelie, in an order, said all the provisions of the total lockdown order dated July 23 will be in force.

Meanwhile, partial lockdown has been clamped in Dimapur town from August 3 next, the decision to this effect was taken during the district task force meeting on Friday. During the partial lockdown, shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to open from 9am to 2pm and pharmacies as usual.