Nagaland govt seals border with Assam

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 5: The Nagaland government has sealed the border with Assam under Bhandari sub-division in Wokha district with immediate effect after 5 persons tested positive for COVID-19 at Merapani sector in Assam bordering Nagaland.

An official release on Sunday said the Bhandari additional deputy commissioner, Tiameren Chang, through an order on Saturday issued a directive that the Assam-Nagaland border stretch under Bhandari sub-division will remain totally sealed for entry or exit through any routes, including footpaths, until further order.

Chang said punitive action will be taken against any person violating the order.

Directive was also issued to the village councils in the inter-state border area villages to strictly monitor movement of people and extend fullest cooperation to the district administration and the police for effective implementation of the order.

On the other hand, Nagaland home commissioner Abhijit Sinha on Sunday called for utilisation of the service of volunteers trained under the Aapda Mitra Scheme for the containment of COVID-19. Sinha suggested considering the utilisation of the service of the volunteers in view of the gravity and magnitude of the challenge emerging from COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the volunteers would be responsible for providing services such as relief related works like providing medicines, food, clothing and other items to the disabled, elderly and needy persons and also generation of awareness among the people to adopt measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Nagaland governor RN Ravi said the government is in the process of setting up a Covid-19 testing laboratory in the state.

“I am hopeful to have it ready and functional soon,” Ravi said in a release on Saturday night.

Ravi said Nagaland has not been able to do required number of tests to have an objective assessment of the COVID-19 situation owing to lack of testing in the state. He said he is in touch with the Union ministry of health and the Indian Council of Medical Research for getting the required assistance to set up the lab.