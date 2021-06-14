Nagaland hindi scholar Padma Shri Jamir passes away

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, June 13: Noted Hindi scholar and litterateur from Nagaland Padma Shri Piyong Temjen Jamir passed away here on Sunday after prolonged illness.

Padma Shri Piyong Temjen Jamir was the principal of Rashtra Bhasha Hindi Training Institute Dimapur and made immense contributions in popularising Hindi in Nagaland. He also helped Naga folktales and literature reach the rest of the country through Hindi.

He was conferred Padma Shri in 2018 and many other awards for his contributions in the field of literature and education.

Nagaland governor RN Ravi and deputy chief minister condoled Jamir’s death.

In a condolence message to Pangertula Longkumer, wife of Padma Shri Jamir, Ravi said he will go down in history for his contributions in the field of literature and a humanist intellectual who believed in universal brotherhood of mankind.

In his demise the country has lost a noted litterateur and a great thinker, Ravi said.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, deputy chief minister Patton tweeted “In him, we’ve lost today a devoted social worker, noted Hindi scholar and littérateur. His contributions to the language and his tireless efforts to better society will always be remembered!”