Nagaland launches App to track high-risk COVID-19 cases

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 28: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday launched the Self Declaration COVID-19 Nagaland App at his official residence in Kohima, making it compulsory for any person who has entered the state after March 6 to register in the app.

The official app of the health and family welfare department will be crucial in tracking and surveillance of high-risk cases thereby preventing spread of community transmission of coronavirus.

Taking a step further to tackle the threat posed by the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the department, through the smartphone app, aims to track registered individuals using their phone’s GPS to track and offer alert notification specific to user location. The department will track the users and keep a close surveillance through the app in order to curb the community spread.

Students or travellers must register in the app immediately even if one had called the state or district helpline and registered earlier. Non-compliance is a punishable offence under Epidemic Disease Act 1897, a government notification issued by the principal director, health and family welfare department Dr Vizolie Suokhrie said.

The department said the android users can download the nCOVID-19 App from the app store from https://naKalandhealthproiect.on and IOS users can use the link (https://www.nagalandhealthproject.org/covid/login-user.php.

It appealed to the family members and others to extend help to those members who may not be well versed in using smartphones/app as the individual has to sign up individually using their respective phone numbers. The users may also call the state helpline at 7005415243/ 9856071745/ 7005536953 for any technical difficulties while using the app.