Nagaland records 3 more deaths, 237 new cases

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 9: Nagaland recorded three Covid-19 deaths and 237 new positive cases on Sunday.

With this, the State’s total death toll due to the pandemic rose to 130 and total active cases to 2,809.

State health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom, on his Twitter handle, said among the new positive cases, 128 were detected in Kohima, 89 in Dimapur, five in Mon, four in Tuensang, three each Phek, Mokokchung and Longleng and two in Peren.

He said 128 Covid-19 positive patients – 86 in Kohima, 37 in Dimapur, four in Mon and one in Mokokchung – recovered on Sunday.

As of Sunday, total Covid-19 caseload in the state stood at 16,150 and a total of 12,687 people have recovered from the infection.