Nagaland rolls out Covid vaccination for 18-44 age group, PSA oxygen plant inaugurated 

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 17: Nagaland health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom on Monday launched the Covid-19 vaccine (Covishield) for the people in the age group of 18-44 years at the health and family welfare directorate in Kohima.

The vaccination will be free of cost, Phom tweeted after the launch.

He said persons who have registered in COWIN portal will be benefited and added that registration for another phase of the vaccination will be announced soon.

Phom also inaugurated the first pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plant, funded by PM CARES fund, at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) on Monday.

“Inaugurated the First PSA Oxygen Generation Plant of 300 LPM at NHAK accompanied by @Nicky Kire, Hon’ble Advisor (Municipal Affairs) & Senior Officers from the Department,” he tweeted.

Nagaland received 36,580 doses of Covishield vaccine on May 13 on payment from the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Phom said the state government has placed orders for more vaccine doses but added that the state does not have any control on the supply or the production of vaccines.

He said 2.39 lakh doses of Covid vaccine have been administered since the launch of the first vaccine

The sample of oxygen produced by the PSA Plant at NHAK was sent for testing on May 10 while a quality test of the oxygen started on May 13 and completed on May 14.

Two more PSA plants, one in Dimapur and the other in Mokokchung, are under construction.