Nagaland secretariat staff attendance must at state level function

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, March 11: The Nagaland government has made it compulsory for all officers and staff of the Nagaland civil secretariat and the directorates whose offices are located around the vicinity of the secretariat complex to attend the state-level function for celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence tomorrow.

The function will be held at Nagaland civil secretariat plaza in Kohima at 11 am.

Principal secretary(home) Abhijit Sinha, in a circular, today directed the administrative heads of departments and heads of departments to make arrangements for taking the attendance of their staff present in the function and submit the attendance sheet to his office for necessary action.

Attendance of the Grade IV staff of the secretariat will be taken by the supervisor of the secretariat, he said.

The officers and staff have been asked to be seated at the venue by 10.30 am and adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviours.

Nagaland will hold various programmes and events launching the celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ in a befitting manner.

There will be a march by over 150 volunteers drawn from the National Service Scheme and Nehru Yuva Kendra from High School junction, Kohima, to the Nagaland civil secretariat in the morning. The volunteers will sport caps, T-shirts and carry banners with the message ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ during the march. They will be joined by school children after culmination of the march at the secretariat complex.

A function will be held from 11 am at the complex with cultural programmes and song and dance displays on patriotic themes. The function will be graced by chief minister Neiphiu Rio as the special guest. A photo exhibition on the theme ‘Celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence’ will also be organised by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Union ministry of information and broadcasting.

In addition, all the schools in the state will organise one hour conference/seminar/symposium/talk/webinar/presentation by students on the topic ‘Events leading to India’s Independence from British rule and role of various freedom fighters in it’. Essay competition/creative writing competition on the topic ‘Analysis of India’s struggle for Independence – different schools of freedom movement from 1857 to 1947’ will also be held in the schools to mark the occasion.