Nagaland to expand coffee cultivation to 50,000 hectares 

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 6: The hills of Nagaland are now growing organic coffee, which is not only being sold locally but also exported to international markets.

Nagaland agriculture production commissioner Y Kikheto Sema said the state presently has nearly 10,000 hectares of coffee cultivation and it is taking steps to expand it to 50,000 hectares by 2030.

He said the state land resources department has exported 27.5 metric tonnes of Nagaland coffee to the South African company, Noble Cause, which signed an agreement to buy it for 30 years.

State chief secretary J Alam and Sema, along with land resources department officials, made an experimental visit to Kebentsin Agri and Allied Cooperative Society coffee farm in Sendenyu village under Kohima district on Thursday.

Sema said coffee was introduced to the farmers of Nagaland in the 1980s but lack of market linkages and other factors forced the farmers to give up the cultivation.

Headed by him, the land resources department in 2016 again decided to revive coffee cultivation and learn about the new varieties of coffee seeds, how to plant and grow them in the cool and hilly climate of Nagaland.