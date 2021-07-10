Nagaland to market its indigenous products under ‘Naturally Nagaland’ brand 

DIMAPUR, July 9: Taking forward its initiative aimed at promoting organic agri and allied products, fine art, crafts, and handlooms of Nagaland within and outside the state, the state government has decided to market these indigenous products under the brand name ‘Naturally Nagaland’. The first of its kind outlet of the brand in the state was inaugurated by agriculture production commissioner Y Kikheto Sema at 4th Mile on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sema said the outlet was launched to fulfil the desire of the state government to promote the local entrepreneurs, farmers, and SHGs to market their products within and outside the state. “The next outlet will be opened in Kohima,” he added. Sema further informed that under the Naturally Nagaland brand, all the indigenous products can be brought together for sale to popularise the culture, food, and lifestyle of the Nagas to the world. He noted that though many entrepreneurs in the state want to sell their products in a standardised manner, they are unable to do so because of financial and marketing constraints. Therefore, the state government has come up with this novel idea to provide an identity to the unique local products of the state.