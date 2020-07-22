Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1,030

KOHIMA, July 21 (PTI): Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 1,030, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the nine new cases, six were reported from Dimapur, two in Mon and one in Peren districts, he said.

“Out of 239 samples tested, 9 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – 6 in Dimapur, 2 in Mon and 1 in Peren,” the Health minister said.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state is 545 as 485 people have recovered from the disease.

Of the total 1,030 COVID-19 cases, Dimapur has reported 409 cases followed by Peren (249), Kohima (198), Mon (97), Tuensang (44), Phek (17), Mokokchung (7), Zunheboto (5), Longleng (3) and Wokha (1).

Kiphire is the only district out of the 11 districts without any COVID-19 case till date.

Meanwhile, the Association of Kohima Municipal Wards Panchayat (AKMWP) has demanded total lockdown in all the 19 wards of the state capital in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Kohima currently has a total of 198 COVID-19 cases, of which 75 are military and paramilitary personnel while nine are from outside the quarantine centres.