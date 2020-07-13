Nagaland’s positive cases rise to 774

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 12: Nagaland on Sunday registered 26 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state’s tally to 774.

In his routine briefing, principal secretary (home) Abhijit Sinha said out of the 774 positive cases, 447 are active while 327 patients have recovered. As per the severity of symptoms, 443 active cases are asymptomatic and four active cases are mild, he added.

Sinha said all the positive persons are receiving medical care at the designated COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 care centres. He said active surveillance and contact tracing is in progress to prevent further spread of the infection.

Sinha said altogether 16,343 samples have been sent for testing through RT-PCR till date and the results of 15,424 samples have been received.

In addition, 9,876 samples have been sent for testing on Truenat. Of this, 9,258 samples have tested negative and 300 samples tested positive which have been sent for confirmation by RT-PCR.

Altogether 3,354 persons are presently under facility quarantine, he said.

Meanwhile, Kohima deputy commissioner Gregory Thejawelie on Sunday said following detection of a COVID-19 positive person residing at AG Upper Colony, Kohima, the areas under Vizadel Residence, Circular Road, Sakhrie’s Construction Compound and Vipi Road Junction have demarcated as sealed area to contain the spread of the disease and for necessary contact tracing.

In an order, Thejawelie said all movement of persons/vehicles within the defined sealed area has been strictly restricted/ prohibited and placed under active surveillance.