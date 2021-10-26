Nagaland’s Rising Party slams govt on women reservation issue

DIMAPUR, Oct 25 (NNN): The Rising People’s Party (RPP), a recently formed political party in Nagaland, on Sunday said that the Nagaland government is “so bent on omitting women from any discussion pertaining to women reservation”. The party added, “It is almost as if the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government (of Nagaland) is anti-women”.

The RPP was reacting to newspaper reports of the Nagaland chief minister holding a “consultative meeting with ENPO, CNTC and TPO on October 20 regarding women reservation in Urban Local Bodies (ULB) is uncalled for and tasteless”. It added, “apparently it was a secret meeting”.

Glancing at the news report, said the party, no women in any capacity attended the meeting. “The RPP cannot fathom why this government is so bent on omitting women from any discussion pertaining to women reservation. It’s almost as if the UDA government is anti-women,” it added.

The RPP then said that it had questioned the government on the same issue when the latter had convened a consultative meeting on August 18 without a single woman participating in the discussion. The RPP further said that it had reminded the government then that “women reservation is a complex subject which civil society organisations are ill-equipped to handle”. It had called for broader discussion on the issue if the government was serious about women empowerment, the RPP added.

However, the Rising People’s Party said that, instead of seeking women’s (and experts) opinion on such a “weighty matter, the government apparently convened a secret meeting and sneakily formed a committee comprising the CS and representatives from ENPO, TPO and CNTC”.

It then alleged that the “secretive” manner in which a committee was formed without women representation clearly suggests that the chief minister has a hidden agenda. Secondly, the RPP said that this exercise is another irrefutable example of the chief minister indulging the civil society organisations “because if the chief minister wants Naga civil society organisations to take decisions for the government, then there is no point in having an elected government”.

The party then said that instead of inviting some of the “best minds such as scholars, academicians, think-tanks and the bar associations for thread-bare discussion, the chief minister is being divisive here”.

