Nagaon Admin Intensifies Ops Against Subsidised Fertiliser Outlets

Licenses of two outlets cancelled for irregularities

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 3: Under the initiative of the deputy commissioner, Nagaon, a specific agriculture task force in district as well as circle level was instituted in the district with a view to provide subsidised fertiliser to the actual beneficiaries in the district.

The taskforce was constituted with district police administration, district agriculture officer, various Agriculture Development officers, fertiliser nodal officer only to supervise as well as to examine the entire process of distribution of the subsidised fertiliser among the farmers in the district.

The main prospect of this taskforce is to supervise the distribution of the subsidised fertiliser at the outlets of fertiliser itself and also to root out all the irregularities as well as other anomalies being carried out by a section of shopkeepers in the district.

Significantly, based on public allegations, the taskforce led by Premeswar Nath and senior ADO Dilip Bora, intensified its operations across the district since Wednesday last and raided various fertiliser outlets especially in the minority dominated areas of the district.

During a raid conducted on Wednesday at ‘Bor Laskar Agro Store’ situated at Chuta Rupahi and ‘Saiful Krishan Fertiliser’ situated at Itapara area, the sleuth found huge irregularities and anomalies in distribution of subsidised fertilisers, allocated to farmers by the government.

Meanwhile the district agriculture officer Tarun Hazarika cancelled the licences of both outlets with immediate effect for an uncertain period of time, a release added.

In the release, DAO Hazarika urged all the stakeholders concerned and other outlets owners to maintain strictly the guidelines ensured by the department as well as the government. Those who will flout, the department will initiate strict lawful measures against them, he added further.