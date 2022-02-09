Nagaon Encounter: Govt Accepts Barthakur Panel Report

DGP Directed To Transfer Two Cases To CID

GUWAHATI, Feb 8: The state government has accepted the enquiry report submitted by PK Barthakur, additional chief secretary, Assam into the incident of firing by police personnel of Anti Narcotic Squad at Kacholukhowa Tiniali, Nagaon on the night of January 22 last resulting in injury to one Kirti Kamal Bora.

Based on the recommendations of the enquiry committee, Home & Political Department, Govt of Assam has directed the director general of Assam Police to take a slew of measures regarding the firing incident.

The Home & Political Department has directed the DGP, Assam to take steps on disbanding the present form of Anti Narcotic Squad constituted by SP, Nagaon forthwith.

The government has also directed to transfer the two cases on the basis of an FIR filed by ABSI Pradeep Bania and Nilkamal Bora to the CID.

Further, he has been asked to conduct a departmental enquiry by a senior police officer regarding the role played by each and every police officer involved in the incident.

DGP, Assam has been directed to suspend Pradeep Bania, ABSI immediately and to transfer all members of the Anti-Narcotic Squad, Nagaon other than SP, Nagaon and ABSI Pradeep Bania out of Nagaon district immediately.

Moreover, the DGP, Assam has been asked to ascertain the safety and security of witnesses of the case. Police authority is also asked to take action for creating adequate awareness amongst the public against drug abuse and to ensure action as per law on all drug related cases.

The DGP is also directed to communicate reports on action taken to the Home & Political Department at the earliest.