Nagaon Lions club felicitates two senior physicians on Doctor’s Day 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 1: In a meeting held at the conference hall of its own office, a new committee of Nagaon Lions Club led by new president Mala Sarma Bordoloi took charge of office. The members of Nagaon Lions Club strictly maintained the Covid protocols during the meeting.

On occasion of Doctor’s Day, the new committee of the club felicitated two noted physicians of the town with a ‘Fulam Gamusa’ and an appraisal letter each. The physicians who were feted on Thursday by Nagaon Lions Club, were Dr Sushil Das and Dr Prakash Agarwal.