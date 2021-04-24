Nagaon locals intercept fleeing Covid-19 patients in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 23: Some locals intercepted a truck driver Sudhir Kumar hailing from Uttar Pradesh (UP) near Nagaon Morigaon bus stand in Haiborgaon area on Friday morning while fleeing from Sonapur based Covid hospital after being positive for Covid-19.

The locals immediately picked him up along with a Covid positive test report. Subsequently, they called 108 ambulance and also sent him to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital based Covid hospital, sources added.

Sources claimed that some locals found him wandering around at Nagaon Morigaon bus stand and when he was purchasing something from a roadside stand and subsequently a piece of paper fell from his pocket.

Significantly, one of the locals immediately checked the piece of paper and found that it was a Covid test report which confirmed him a Covid positive patient.

The locals immediately gheraoed him and interrogated him for long time. During the interrogation, the truck driver admitted that he tested positive for Covid-19 along with one of the inmates of Sonapur based Covid- 19 hospital. He also said that he fled from the hospital on Thursday last and tried to get back to his native village in UP.

But due to ignorance of the route to UP, he mistakenly arrived at Nagaon, sources added.

Meanwhile Nagaon police began investigation in detail in this regard.