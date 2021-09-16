Nagaon treasury female staff held for taking bribe

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 15: A special female police team arrested a female office assistant named Khusbu Harlalka of Nagaon treasury office for taking bribes from a police constable on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources claimed that the arrested female employee demanded Rs. 1,000 from one police constable – Nabin Bora as a bribe to release an amount of his Govt Provident Fund. The constable immediately informed the superintendent of police, Nagaon, Anand Mishra.

Meanwhile SP Mishra planned a strategy to catch the employee red handed and hence send the constable along with a female police team in civil dress on Wednesday afternoon. As per the strategy, the police constable Nabin Bora gave the demanded amount i.e. Rs. 1,000 to the female employee, Khusbu Harlalka.

When the employee took the graft, the female police team recorded everything in a secret camera and immediately caught her red handed, sources added further.

