Naharkatia Sonowal Kacharis lit 4,444 earthen lamps remembering Covid victims 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 20: A unique prayer was organised by the Sonowal Kachari community in Naharkatia area in Dibrugarh on Saturday evening to remember those who died due to Covid-19.

Gokul Bora, Dibrugarh district president of Sonowal Kachari Jatiya Parishad said, “Many people have lost their near and dear ones in the Covid-19 pandemic and many of them could not lit earthen lamps in memory of the departed souls. So, the idea came to my mind to organise a mass prayer and lit up earthen lamps in memory of the departed persons. It was done with the help of villagers.”

Offering tribute to Covid victims, villagers of two Sonowal Kachari villages – Na-Khotiya Sonowal gaon and Mathawoni gaon – lit up 4,444 earthen lamps (saki) on both side of the road passing through the two villages which have a combined population of 774 families.

The entire village was lit up marking humanity thriving in the society. Old, young, men, women and children of the two villages maintaining proper covid protocol offered their prayers to Khring-Khring Baitho – the chief deity of the Sonowal Kachari community – and prayed for the eternal peace of the unfortunate people who died of Covid-19.

Prayers were offered to the deity representing the four elements – earth, water, air, space – for the safety of mankind. The rows of burning earthen lamps which lit up the entire road in the backdrop of the dark evening were treats to the eyes.

The special tribute programme was inaugurated by the chief executive member of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Dipuranjan Makrari by lighting the lamp at the Khring-Khring Baitho temple premises at Na-Khotiya Sonowal gaon.

Makrari said, “People must not lower their guards against Covid-19 and must follow all Covid related protocols issued by the government.”

He added that humankind will finally be able to win the battle against Covid-19 for which some patience and discipline is required from the people.