Nalbari general observer reviews election preparedness

HT Correspondent

Nalbari, March 18: General observer Azimul Haque for 59 Nalbari LAC took stock of the assembly election preparedness with Nalbari district electoral officer Puravi Konwar along with other nodal officers of various cells on Thursday.

For this a review meeting was held in the conference hall of DC Office, Nalbari. About randomisation of polling personnel–1st, 2nd & 3rd polling and second randomisation of EVM in the presence of political parties were also informed to the general observe Haque.

Besides, postal ballot paper vote arrangement for 80+ persons, persons with disability and COVID positive persons were also discussed. About training held today to polling officers for postal ballot paper vote was also informed.

The observer is informed about to be held special training of presiding officers tomorrow. The General observer Haque is satisfied with poll preparedness for 59 Nalbari LAC by Nalbari district administration.