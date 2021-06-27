Namrup AASU observes black day for govt failing to set up Namrup fertiliser unit 

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, June 26: The All Assam Students’ Union appealed to the regional students union to observe 15 years of betrayal day in front of the fertiliser unit main entrance on Saturday.

It is to be noted that on this day the foundation stone was laid at Namrup in 2006 for setting up of a fourth production unit with the aim of reviving the Namrup fertiliser plant, one of the largest gas-based chemical fertiliser industries in Asia.

The foundation stone was laid by the then Union minister for fertilisers and chemicals, Ram Bilas Paswan. But there is no sign of completion of the project on ground. The Namrup Fertiliser Factory, which heralded the Industrial Revolution in the North East, is now on the verge of extinction, concerned locals said.

AASU members protested with anti-government slogans, creating a tense atmosphere. It is unfortunate that the booming industry, which currently has more than 4,000 employees, is now in a dilapidated condition.

The unit is expected to set up a urea plant at a cost of Rs 2,600 crore to produce 8,000 MT of urea. Sources said that situation has come to such a pass that the present situation of the second and third units established in 1967 and 1968, has been in dire straits.

Currently the fertiliser factory has no production. AASU general secretary of Dibrugarh district, Abani Kumar Gogoi said that the BVFCL being the only source of income for the farmers in the Northeastern, region one fails to understand reasons for the central government showing no interest in setting up of 4th unit. AASU stated that whereas the Centre has been encouraging setting up of fertiliser factories outside Assam, no interest has been shown to revive Namrup Fertiliser Factory.

AASU district secretary claimed three accidents at the Namrup fertiliser factory this month which led to a memorandum being issued to the central vigilance officer for a high-level investigation into the frequent accidents. AASU urged the Assam chief minister to take immediate action in this regard. Satya Pratim Rajput, president of Namrup region, and Asim Jyoti Phukan, general secretary were also present during the protest.