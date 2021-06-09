Namrup DSP feeding stray dogs during curfew 

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, June 8: A police officer was seen helping stray dogs during the curfew hours here.

APS officer DSP Naba Kumar Bora on June 6 initiated a programme to feed stray dogs during curfew hours in the area.

A group of individuals also joined the DSP to feed the dogs during the night curfew imposed in the state to contain the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to the night curfew, the stray dogs have been facing a food crisis. We as humans have the responsibility to feed them and care for them during the crisis,” Bora said.

He also encouraged others to feed the dogs in the area.